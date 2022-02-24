“There’s no chance” – Frank McAvennie insists Manchester United star would prefer move abroad than Premier League switch

Manchester United's Paul Pogba will not join another Premier League club as per Frank McAvennie. The former West Ham United player claims the Frenchman will leave Old Trafford but move to a club away from the UK.

Pogba's contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to pen a new deal. The Red Devils have offered him a new contract, but he has reportedly garnered interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, there have also been reports claiming the midfielder could join a Premier League club in the summer.

While speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie was stunned at reports of Pogba being open to joining another Premier League side. He dismissed the claims and said:

"You are joking? He will only join a club where the manager already knows him. I don't think anyone is taking a risk like that on him. I wouldn't go near him. He's a talented boy and maybe he is a bit misunderstood. The problem is when he doesn't want to do something, he won't do it. The dressing room can't be doing with players like that."

He added:

"He has perked up a bit since Ronaldo came in but where has this been for the last few years? Ronaldo won't let him play poorly or go into a sulk, unless Ronaldo goes into a sulk himself. Listen, there's no chance of him moving somewhere in the Premier League in my mind."

Who will be the next Manchester United manager?

Frank McAvennie went on to speak about the managerial situation at Manchester United and express his views.

He does not believe Ralf Rangnick is capable of staying as the manager beyond this season, and the club will appoint a fresh face in the summer. He said:

"It won't be Rangnick, it can't be. He came with a big reputation but he's not really been doing it. There have been stories I've read coming out about discontent at Man United. I'm not sure things are very good behind the scenes but ultimately the results haven't been good enough. That's what will be the decider and for me, he hasn't done enough."

Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, and Luis Enrique are reportedly the top targets for the Red Devils for the role of permanent manager in the summer.

