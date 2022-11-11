"There’s a chance he will go in January" - Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona forward could leave Camp Nou

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay could leave the club during the January transfer window.

Depay hasn't had the best of starts to his season at Camp Nou. In three games, he has scored one goal so far.

He was an important player under compatriot Ronald Koeman at the start of his career at the Catalan club. However, since Xavi's appointment in November 2021, Depay has slid down the pecking order. He has been out since September, after suffering an injury during the international break.

Many top European clubs, including Depay's former club Manchester United, are interested in the player. Romano, in his column for CaughtOffside, reported that Depay will be a free agent in June and might seek a move away in January if a top European club that shows interest.

However, the transfer expert noted that there is currently no ongoing negotiation as the player is completely focused on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via CaughtOffside):

“Memphis Depay’s future is open. There’s a chance he will go in January, yes – but the decision also depends on the proposals – he’s free agent in June so he’d only accept a top club. At the moment, I’m told there are no negotiations with any club and the World Cup could be important chance for him.”

Overall in his Barcelona career, Depay has tallied 14 goals and two assists in 41 games across competitions since joining in 2021.

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay recently hit back at 'disrespectful' rumors

Depay's career has fallen off with Barcelona

Memphis Depay has been out injured since September and there have been recent rumors that the attacker is willingly delaying his return in a bid to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup fully fit.

The Barcelona forward has now hit back at those claims as the Dutchman wrote on Twitter:

“Hearing some disrespectful rumors about me purposely slowing down my injury, The media sharing things so easy without actually knowing the facts which as end result creates a negative narrative around my name!

"Don’t ever disrespect my professionalism!”

Depay is set to be an important part of the Dutch national team. Louis van Gaal's side will start their campaign against Senegal in Group A on November 21. They will also play Ecuador and Qatar on November 25 and November 29, respectively.

