"There's clearly some interest there" - Talbot says 24-year-old midfielder would be 'perfect' alongside Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United 

Football journalist Jacque Talbot believes Ibrahim Sangare will be a perfect partner for Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United.

United endured yet another poor campaign last season. They are now trophyless for five years on the trot. The impending departures of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba means that United are short-staffed in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Fred are the current senior midfielders present in the squad. Of the lot, only Fred and McTominay are natural deep-lying midfielders but lack consistency in their game.

New manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Frenkie de Jong, who played under him at Ajax earlier. Journalist Talbot has now tipped the Red Devils to add PSV's defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to their ranks as well. Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United do have vested interest in the player.

Saying that Sangare will be a perfect partner for De Jong, Talbot told GiveMeSport:

"There's clearly some interest there. I think he's been linked to quite a few clibs, actually, this window, and you suspect a player like him alongside De Jong would be perfect for Manchester United going forward."

Sangare played 48 games for PSV last season, scoring four goals and assisting four more. The 24-year-old reportedly has a €35 million release clause in his contract and is keen to play in the Premier League next season.

PSV's Ibrahim Sangare might be an upgrade over the current Manchester United defensive midfielders

Manchester United's current senior defensive midfielders are Fred and Scott McTominay. While both players are excellent with their attitude and desire, their quality leaves them short-handed on most occasions.

Sincere as they are, both players lack the necessary attributes to play for a big club like United as a starting XI player. Their defensive work, passing and overall gameplay has left a lot to be desired on several occasions.

Sangare, on the other hand, is a dependable passer. He also has the quality to break up opposition moves. In the 2021-22 season, he made 64 tackles along with 72 interceptions, proving his mettle as a defensive shield in midfield.

If De Jong does come to United alongside Sangare, the duo could prove to be excellent partners for each other. Sangare's defensive awareness will allow De Jong to play his free-flowing game and build up attacks while in possession.

