"There’s more to come for that before Monday” - Paul Merson makes bold Arsenal transfer prediction

Paul Merson believes Ollie Watkins will be joining Arsenal from Aston Villa this month. He claims that Gunners have got encouragement from the striker as they have made a bid for him.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Show, Merson stated Arsenal will go all out to sign the striker as they need him to challenge for the Premier League title. He believes that they are superior to Aston Villa and the striker will be lured by the opportunity to move.

He said via TBR Football:

“I still don’t think the Watkins saga is finished just yet. I know Emery said he’s happy but you don’t need to say anything. There’s more to come for that before Monday. I would be shocked if Arsènal didn’t get Watkins because it’s a bit embarrassing if you put in a bid for someone and you don’t get him."

Trending

“No disrespect, he’s at Aston Villa and Arsènal are coming for you. Arsènal are that next level for Watkins and he supports them as a fan. Watkins has played for this league, scores goals and plays for England. It just fits. And he hits the ground running for the next three or four months and gives Arsenal the opportunity of winning the Premier League," he added.

Mikel Arteta's side reportedly bid £45 million to sign Watkins earlier this week, but it was rejected by Aston Villa. They are reportedly willing to up their offer to £60 million to get the striker signed before Deadline day on Monday.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal should go all out for Ollie Watkins

Paul Merson believes Arsenal can bid £100 million for Ollie Watkins. He claims that the striker is a must-sign player for the Gunners as he will help the side immensely up front.

He said via TBR Football:

“Arsenal have to be patient. Stay patient with Arteta and Arsènal will be there or thereabouts. I would get Watkins. I hear Arsènal fans say he’s 29. Who cares? It’s for now, next year and the year after. After that, it doesn’t matter. Put in £100million! If they do that, I’d be shocked if Villa turned that down!”

Aston Villa have sold Jhon Duran to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr this week. The striker moved for €77 million and they are in talks to bring Marcus Rashford as his replacement - on loan from Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback