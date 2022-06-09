“There’s definitely unfinished business for me in England” – Manchester United-linked forward makes interesting claim on future

Manchester United target Arnaut Danjuma has made an interesting claim regarding his future. The much-coveted Dutch forward has insisted that he has unfinished business in the Premier League amid interest from a number of English clubs.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the Villareal winger is closely monitored by Manchester United following his spectacular debut season at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed, while speaking on his Here We Go podcast (via Football 365), that Liverpool have also been tracking the Dutchman since January.

Amid links with two of English football's most iconic clubs, Danjuma has opened the door to a possible return to the Premier League. The 25-year-old has hailed the Premier League as the best in the world and has made it clear that he wishes to make a comeback to the English top tier.

The former Bournemouth winger told Sky Sports:

"There's definitely unfinished business for me in England. The reason why I joined Bournemouth initially was for me to play Premier League football. I think how big the league is and it's seen as the best league in the world for many of us."

The Manchester United target joined Villareal last summer from Bournemouth and made a solid impact at his new club. He scored a total of 16 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine.

The Netherlands international was particularly impressive for Unai Emery's side in the Champions League as they stunned many to make it to the semi-finals. Danjuma scored a total of six goals and provided one assist in 11 games in the Champions League.

Danjuma's only season for Bournemouth in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season was severely restricted by injuries. The side were ultimately relegated after finished 18th in the table that season.

The Dutchman was thoroughly impressive for the Cherries in the 2020-21 season in the Championship, which earned him his big move to Villareal.

Should Manchester United make a move for Danjuma?

Arnaut Danjuma has a €45 million release clause in his contract which can be activated this summer. For that amount of money, he will be expected to put in impressive performances for Manchester United.

The Dutchman is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine and would add a lot of dynamism to the Red Devils' attack.

At 25, Danjuma is just about to enter his peak years and could prove to be an excellent acquisition by Erik ten Hag's side.

