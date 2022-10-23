"There's no doubt" - Alan Shearer makes emphatic claim on Liverpool's best player this season 

Alan Shearer believes Roberto Firmino has been Liverpool's best player this season amid a slow start for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won just four of their opening 11 Premier League games this term, with their latest defeat coming at bottom club Nottingham Forest.

But before the loss at the City Ground, Shearer was full of praise for Firmino's performances across Liverpool's campaign.

The 31-year-old attacker has scored eight times and provided four assists in his 15 appearances and has been a rare bright spark for Liverpool this season.

𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩 Roberto Firmino just needs one more goal contribution to equal last seasons tally in the Premier League𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩 Roberto Firmino just needs one more goal contribution to equal last seasons tally in the Premier League 🔥𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🤩🇧🇷 https://t.co/BJmuRQsQnm

Many questioned whether Firmino could lose his place in the team following the arrival of Darwin Nunez, but Shearer believes the Brazilian international is now undroppable.

The Newcastle United and England legend told Premier League Productions (as per HITC Sport):

“He’s been their best player over this season, there is no doubt about that. There were questions if Firmino was going to be the one to lose his place."

He added:

“But that’s not been the case. His hold-up play has been superb. He’s got goals that his performances deserve.”

While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Nunez have failed to fire across the campaign, Firmino has been a reliable source of goals.

Concerns are growing at the club that the tricky forward is yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June 2023.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Stunned Klopp has taken Firmino off and kept Jones and Elliott on. Just don't see what the hype is with those two yet Stunned Klopp has taken Firmino off and kept Jones and Elliott on. Just don't see what the hype is with those two yet

Jurgen Klopp dismayed by Liverpool's finishing in latest Premier League defeat

Liverpool put on a diabolical display against Forest, with poor finishing costing them as Virgil van Dijk squandered several big chances.

Following the defeat at the newly-promoted club, the German boss told BT Sport (as quoted by Football 365):

“The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest. I never saw a game where one team has four or five no-brainers from a set-piece where we have to finish it off. The way they defend we were perfectly prepared for that. We had to put the game to bed to be perfectly honest."

He continued:

“The goal we conceded was a big mistake from us. We lose the ball and give them the free-kick and this can happen around set pieces. Apart from that, all the chances they had we gave them."

Jürgen Klopp left deflated after Liverpool fail to convert their chances against Forest



"You have to put the game to bed!"



🎙️ "It's a game you win by doing the right stuff again and again, but obviously, we didn't..." 🙄Jürgen Klopp left deflated after Liverpool fail to convert their chances against Forest"You have to put the game to bed!"🎙️ @TheDesKelly "It's a game you win by doing the right stuff again and again, but obviously, we didn't..." 🙄Jürgen Klopp left deflated after Liverpool fail to convert their chances against Forest "You have to put the game to bed!" 👊🎙️ @TheDesKelly https://t.co/Prm7A5zKzs

Klopp concluded:

“We had to make really late changes and in general a lot of changes and it’s a game you have to win doing the right stuff again and again and again and we didn’t. That’s why we stand here and have lost the game."

