“There’s no doubting that” – Stuart Pearce names England star who must be aggressive to nullify threat from Mbappe during FIFA World Cup quarter-final

England legend Stuart Pearce believes Kyle Walker must be aggressive to nullify the threat from France's Kylian Mbappe during their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash.

The two nations are all set to face each other for a place in the last four this weekend (December 10) in a top-billing clash. Walker is likely to start as the right-back for England and will have the toughest task of keeping Mbappe quiet.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace has struck five goals in Qatar, including two in their 3-1 win over Poland in the Round of 16. He is currently in a rich vein of form as he leads the Golden Boot race at the tournament.

Shutting him out is no mean feat, and Pearce believes Walker must put in the performance of a lifetime to neutralize the forward.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via Mirror):

“Kyle Walker’s going to have to have the game of his life, there’s no doubting that. We’re going to have to stop the supply line to him."

Talking about Mbappe and the threat he carries, Pearce further stated:

“They’ve got a front four and real talent in that front four with Mbappe being the pick of the lot with his pace, his energy and his goal threat. You’ve got to stop the ball coming into him and then double up on him when he’s got the ball."

He added:

"To do that, you’ve got to press aggressively. I expect us to play with a four at the back, I wouldn’t be playing three centre-halves. We’ve come this far with a four, the French will play with a four and so I don’t see the need to change, I really don’t."

Mbappe will be the single biggest threat coming from France, his pace, vision, passing and finishing skills all being deadly and devastating.

With five goals at the FIFA World Cup already and nine overall, he will be hungry for more and will be fancying his chances against England.

England face France in tasty FIFA World Cup clash

England versus Frances promises to be a tasty encounter as both teams are packed with enormous talents in all departments.

The European heavyweights have recovered significantly from their disastrous UEFA Nations League campaign earlier this year. They have now emerged as one of the favorites for the FIFA World Cup title.

In fact, it's billed as the match that could decide the winner of the Qatar showpiece, with the winner potentially going all the way. England and France seem to be the most in-form teams in the competition right now.

While the Three Lions are unbeaten at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Les Bleus have put in dominant shifts barring their 1-0 loss against Tunisia.

