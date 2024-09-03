"There's not enough change" – Michael Owen reveals what Manchester United have to do to 'have an upturn in fortunes'

Ex-Manchester United striker Michael Owen has urged the Red Devils to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag to improve their top four chances in the ongoing Premier League season.

The Red Devils, who recently crashed to a 3-0 home league defeat to Liverpool, finished third in the Premier League in Ten Hag's first season in charge. They also lifted the EFL Cup in the 2022-23 season.

However, Manchester United endured a difficult campaign last time around. They finished eighth in the Premier League with a goal difference of -1 and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Their shock FA Cup win helped Ten Hag avoid the sack.

Now, after the Red Devils' third loss in four games across competitions this season, Owen is of the opinion that Ten Hag has to depart the club. He told TVSporten (h/t DAZN):

"If you want to see Manchester United back on the right path, then they need an upturn in form from the last two seasons. They squirmed into [third] the year before, which was unbelievable looking back. From what they were last year to the start of this year, they've stuck with the same manager and the signings they've made might not be enough to turn the corner."

Owen, who also played for Liverpool and Real Madrid, concluded:

"That’s why I can't see them in the top four. I think United are going to need a change of manager before they have an upturn in fortunes. They possibly got lucky to get three points at home in the first game. But whichever way you look at it, you know, there's not enough change. I'm still of the opinion that there's a little bit that needs to change at United before they can start progressing."

Manchester United aiming to sign left-back

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United are keen to launch a move to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window. Fulham are believed to be hoping to retain the American's services, but are open to negotiations for £30 million.

Robinson, 27, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils should he join them this season. He would likely push Luke Shaw down the pecking order as the Englishman is deemed to be too injury-prone.

So far, the 46-cap United States international has scored three goals and laid out 14 assists in 154 games across competitions for Fulham.

