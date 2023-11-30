"There's no escaping it" – Pundit labels 27-year-old star Manchester United's 'biggest problem' after 3-3 draw against Galatasaray

Ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has slammed Andre Onana following his poor outing in Manchester United's recent 3-3 UEFA Champions League Group A draw at Galatasaray.

Onana, who joined United in a move worth up to £47 million from Inter Milan in the summer, produced a shaky performance in his team's contest this Wednesday. He got wrong-footed in Hakim Ziyech's first free-kick goal in the 29th minute, and then conceded another free-kick from the Algerian in the 62nd minute of the continental clash.

During the entirety of the encounter in Istanbul, the shot-stopper made four saves and completed 15 passes with a sub-par accuracy of 48%.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy commented on Onana's latest outing:

"He's a massive problem now. There's no escaping it. We're too deep into the season now. He's a massive problem."

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara also pitched in, saying:

"Even his distribution. His half volleys were going to the midfield players."

Criticizing the 27-year-old Manchester United star, Cundy concluded:

"His all round game, I'm afraid, I think the jury has given its decision and you have bought a pup. Onana is losing you games and points. I think he is the biggest problem at United now. I don't know where David de Gea is right now but I think he's probably sitting there and he's quite content about what's happened."

So far this campaign, Onana has registered seven clean sheets in 20 appearances across competitions. He has conceded 33 goals so far.

Erik ten Hag gives opinion on calls for Altay Bayindir benching Manchester United star

During a post-match press conference, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was asked why he has chosen not to offer Altay Bayindir an opportunity ahead of Andre Onana so far. He replied (h/t Mirror):

"We are very pleased with Altay, he gets used to the Premier League, he gets used to European football – which is tough when you're coming from Turkey. But we are very pleased with that process, he's doing very well. He has to be patient, but if he works well, if he keeps his progress, he will get his chances."

Bayindir, 25, joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce for over £4 million earlier this September. He is yet to make his debut for the Old Trafford outfit, warming the bench on 17 occasions so far this season.

Prior to joining Manchester United, Bayindir spent four campaigns at Fenerbahce. He registered 44 shutouts and conceded 162 goals in 145 overall games for them, helping them lift one Turkish Cup as well.