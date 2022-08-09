“There’s not even a price tag” - Club director rubbishes claims that Manchester United target will be sold this summer

Bologna sporting director Marco di Vaio has stated that the club want to keep Marko Arnautovic amid interest from Manchester United.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils submitted a £7.6 million bid for the forward earlier this week, which was rejected by the Serie A club. Di Vaio has now added that Bologna have no interest in selling Arnautovic. He said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

“Man United on Arnautović? We’re proud of Man Utd interest for Marko but we are not planning to sell him.”

Di Vaio further added:

“We want to keep him at Bologna as president said, he’s key part of our project - there’s not even a price tag.”

Manchester United's interest in Arnautovic made it into the news following their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. They started the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford with Christian Eriksen operating as a false 9. Anthony Martial missed the game due to injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench.

As per Sky Sports' report, Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with Arnautovic at FC Twente, is said to be keen to bring him in to bolster United's attacking options. The club are reportedly set to send a larger bid to Bologna for the player (as per Bleacher Report).

Manchester United were previously linked with Red Bull Salzburg prodigy Benjamin Sesko. However, Romano his since reported that Salzburg intend to keep the 19-year-old this season and are likely to sell him to Red Bull Leipzig next summer.

Manchester United-linked Marko Arnautovic has Premier League experience

Arnautovic has previously played in the Premier League, representing both Stoke City and West Ham United.

He played 125 English top-flight matches with the Potters, scoring 22 goals and laying out 27 assists. During his spell with the Hammers, the Austrian netted 21 times and provided 10 assists in 59 Premier League appearances.

Arnautovic notably departed West Ham in the summer of 2019, joining Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League. After scoring 20 goals in 39 matches for the club, he returned to Europe, joining Serie A side Bologna last summer.

The forward was reasonably productive for the Italian outfit and found the back of the net 15 times in 34 matches across competitions.

With 33 goals in 102 caps for Austria, Arnautovic boasts a decent scoring record. However, at 33, it remains to be seen if he will be the solution to Manchester United's problems in attack.

