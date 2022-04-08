“There’s not a football player on the planet who isn’t jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Wayne Rooney reacts to comment from Manchester United superstar

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo calling him jealous on Instagram during a press conference.

Wayne Rooney recently spoke on Monday Night Football, suggesting that Manchester United made a mistake by bringing back the 37-year old Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has scored 18 times and laid out 3 assists this season but has received his fair share of criticism. Ronaldo has looked frustrated and has often been found wanting with his holdup and passing.

The Portuguese has scored regular goals and was the matchwinner in the recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Rooney praised his goalscoring, but claimed that United needed to bring in younger, hungrier players in the coming time.

The Portuguese reacted by calling Rooney “jealous” on Instagram, although he was probably making a joke considering the pair’s history.

Wayne Rooney reacted in a fitting manner, saying that only Lionel Messi would not be jealous of the former Real Madrid player:

“I’d probably say there’s not a football player on the planet who isn’t jealous of Cristiano [Ronaldo]. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned, his six-pack, his body. I think every player bar, probably, Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.”

Should Manchester United sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer?

It will be disappointing for every Manchester United fan to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave after just one full season. The idea that the Portuguese is the problem at the club has often been laughed at, especially by another former teammate, Patrice Evra.

Manchester United’s defense and easy-to-bypass midfield are also glaring problems that have not been solved despite regular new signings. The team has ached for an able defensive midfielder and has looked disjointed in attack consistently all season.

While Ralf Rangnick’s appointment has brought in some defensive improvement, the German has increasingly looked resigned in recent weeks. He has reportedly already provided various suggestions to the board and the impending arrival of Erik Ten Hag will also bring a tactical transformation.

The way the season has gone, Cristiano Ronaldo will know that he will leave on a terrible low if he ends up moving in the summer. Considering the amount of uncertainty surrounding the team and its future, the Portuguese could instead be a commanding presence at Manchester United. He could use his experience to guide his inexperienced colleagues in the coming time.

