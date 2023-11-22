“There’s frustration and disappointment" - Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan claims 'things can't get any worse' for Germany after loss to Austria

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has bemoaned that Germany have hit rock-bottom after the UEFA Euro 2024 hosts lost 2-0 at Austria in a friendly on Tuesday (November 21).

Marcel Sabitzer opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute for the hosts. With Germany unable to muster a response, especially after Leroy Sane's 49th-minute dismissal, Austria rubber-stamped their win with Christoph Baumgartner's 73rd-minute strike.

Following a 3-2 home defeat to Turkey three days earlier, Julian Nagelsmann's side have slumped to consecutive reverses. A disappointed Gundogan lamented that everyone in the team is immensely frustrated and disappointed with the back-to-back losses (ZDF via Bayern & Germany):

“There’s frustration and disappointment. We made it really easy for the Austrians to create chances. We have to be honest, it’s not just the defense, defending starts up front. Things can’t get any worse - maybe that’s the only positive right now.”

“It’s of course bitter that we have to live with these two negative results for four months. Everyone now has to make sure they perform and prepare optimally to be ready by March. Things can only get better — there’s no other way.”

In 11 friendlies this year, Gundogan and Co. lost six, winning just thrice, hardly ideal preparation ahead of the Euros next summer.

How has Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan fared for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been a solid, if not spectacular, performer for Barcelona this season, after arriving from Manchester City as a free agent.

The 33-year-old - having won the continental treble with City last season - has become a key first-team regular in Xavi's side. Gundogan has scored once and provided five assists in 17 games across competitions.

That lone strike - his first for Barca - came in the 2-1 La Liga defeat at home to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico last month. However, the Blaugrana recovered from that setback to win their next two league games.

Xavi's side trail surprise leaders Girona (34) by four points after 13 games, with Los Blancos two points ahead of the Blaugrana in second.