"There's only going to be one Cristiano Ronaldo, one Messi" - Diogo Dalot makes interesting Alejandro Garnacho comparison

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has urged teammate Alejandro Garnacho to forge his own path amid comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Diogo Dalot notably set up the 19-year-old to score an outrageous bicycle kick against Everton in the Premier League back in November. The goal turned a lot of heads and saw Garnacho attract attention from all quarters.

Recently speaking in an exclusive interview with GOAL, the defender stated that the Argentine's goal effort was among the finest goals he has seen live, along with Cristiano Ronaldo's screamer against Porto in the Champions League back in 2009.

"I've seen two amazing goals live, one was Cristiano Ronaldo in Dragao against Porto, I was in the stands. And then the other one was this one, watching live it's the two best goals I've seen," the Portuguese said.

"It's up to him to have that hunger to have that personality as well and obviously it will be tough. I don't think there will be a new Cristiano a new Messi any time soon. He wants to create his own path with guidelines and looking up to these amazing football players.

"There's only going to be one Cristiano, one Messi, one Neymar, this is something unique, but I think he has to create his own path and work a lot because it's difficult," he added.

Alejandro Garnacho has been on a steady rise at Manchester United over the last couple of seasons. So far this term, the 19-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording seven goals and three assists.

