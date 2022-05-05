“There’s going to have to be a talk about it” – Agbonlahor identifies ‘problem’ for Cristiano Ronaldo under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will have to discuss the forward's game time at Manchester United next season.

Agbonlahor stated that Erik ten Hag will want to keep Cristiano Ronaldo around for his first season in the Premier League. However, the 37-year-old forward could have to make do with a bit-part role under the Dutch tactician.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was quoted as saying the following:

"I don’t think Ronaldo being there is going to be a problem. What’s going to be a problem is ten Hag is going to come in and say to Ronaldo, ‘I want you to stay but I’m going to play you in the games I want you to play in, I’m going to bring you off when I want to bring you off. I want to choose a team to win a game and you might not be starting that game. If you show dissent walking off the pitch, I’m not going to play you.'"

He added:

“There’s going to have to be a talk about it. If Ronaldo says, ‘No, I’m not going to do that, I want to play every game,’ then maybe ten Hag makes the decision and says, ‘You have to leave.' It’s going to be an interesting talk and discussion for the manager.”

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new forward in the summer as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Sports Mole, the Red Devils are edging closer to securing the services of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team""It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team" 🔴 #MUFC"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. https://t.co/JmPFUAgKvG

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his excellent goalscoring form at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 and has had an excellent season in terms of the number of goals he has scored. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 24 goals in 37 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

The 37-year-old forward is also currently the third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season. Ronaldo has netted 18 times in the league and only trails Mohamed Salah (22 goals) and Son Heung-min (19).

Despite the plethora of goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo this season, Manchester United have endured yet another trophyless season. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the league standings and are likely to miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar