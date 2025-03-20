"There's going to be a time when somebody's going to have to say: 'I'm not taking him'" - Ex-England star on Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Portugal

Former England international Chris Waddle reckons someone down the line will have to make the bold decision of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portugal national team. However, he believes the Portugal hierarchy are afraid of upsetting Ronaldo due to his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational for Portugal since making his international debut in 2003. Despite being 40 years of age, he is currently the all-time leading goalscorer on the international stage with the most caps as well, bagging 135 goals and 46 assists in 217 appearances across all competitions.

Under Roberto Martinez's tutelage, Ronaldo continues to lead the line for Portugal, over the likes of Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, and Joao Felix. Many fans now expect the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to also feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Commenting on the same, Waddle told 10bet (via GOAL):

"I think it's a hard situation. It's hard for Portugal’s manager. He's such a legend, a great footballer, Ronaldo. I just look at it and think if he's doing better than the players who are under him or the players coming through, if he's a better option, and let's be honest, Portugal have always struggled for centre forwards, then let him play.

"They've always been a great team, but never really had outstanding number nines. And if Ronaldo's the best option at number nine for an hour for whatever, then so be it. That's down to [Roberto] Martinez. But there's got to be a time when somebody's coming through and you've got to think, he's my number nine now. But I don't really see a Portuguese number nine coming through."

He added:

"I can see why Ronaldo is such a legend in the game. If he thinks he can still do it, he will be at the World Cup. We know he likes to beat stats. He wants the most games, the most goals. He's got that about him. It's down to Martinez. There's going to be a time when somebody's going to have to say: 'I'm not taking him'. But that may be Ronaldo's decision.

"I think because he's such a legend, that's what they're worried about doing. They don’t want to upset one of the greatest footballers of all time, and while they don't produce centre-forwards, he's always got a chance of playing."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won two trophies with Portugal - Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal set to face Denmark in Nations League Q/F

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal in their upcoming clash against Denmark. The two sides are set to face off in the first leg of the 2025 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals at Parken Stadium on Thursday, March 20.

A Selecao will be aiming to make the final four after topping League A Group 1 with 14 points from six games. Ronaldo looked impressive during the group stages, netting five goals in five games. Meanwhile, Denmark finished second in Group 4 with eight points.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the final 26-man squad to face Denmark. The winner of the tie over both legs will face one of Italy or Germany in the semi-finals, which is scheduled to take place in June.

