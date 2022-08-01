"There’s a good chance" - Fabrizio Romano provides interesting Manchester United transfer update involving 3 players

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that as many as three Manchester United players could leave the club on loan this summer. The players in question are Tahith Chong, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

In his column for Caught Offside (via Stretty News), Fabrizio Romano wrote the following:

“I believe there’s a good chance Tahith Chong, Facundo Pellistri, and Amad Diallo will all go on loan this summer.”

It is worth mentioning that Diallo scored Manchester United's only goal during their 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31. It was United's final pre-season game ahead of the new season.

However, the main headline from the game was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star played his first pre-season game for the club since expressing his desire to leave this summer.

Chong, Pellistri and Diallo all had loan spells away from Manchester United last season.

Chong was on loan at Championship outfit Birmingham City during the 2021-22 season. The Dutchman had an injury-hit season which saw him make just 22 appearances for Birmingham across all competitions.

Pellistri was on loan at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves while Diallo was sent to Scottish giants Rangers. Diallo only spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan where he scored three times from 13 outings across all competitions. Diallo was an unused substitute during the UEFA Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is worth mentioning that all three of the aforementioned players are attacking in nature. Erik ten Hag's side have been in the market for a new forward this summer. Thus, it seems like a counterproductive move to allow Diallo, Chong and Pellistri to leave on loan for yet another season.

There is also a question mark surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Despite the forward featuring against Rayo Vallecano, he still wants a move away from the club this summer.

When do Manchester United play their first Premier League game?

Manchester United will host Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, 7 August, 2022, to kickstart their 2022-23 Premier League season.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton towards the end of last season.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



- Brighton (H)

- Brentford (A)

- Liverpool (H)

- Southampton (A) How many points in August for #mufc - Brighton (H)- Brentford (A)- Liverpool (H)- Southampton (A) How many points in August for #mufc?- Brighton (H) - Brentford (A) - Liverpool (H) - Southampton (A)

Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League should be the minimum goal for Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge of United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far