“There’s less room for creativity” - Manchester United star believes modern football lacks individuality

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane thinks that modern football has less chance for players to showcase their creativity.

Varane, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, played alongside master creators like Kaka and Mesut Ozil for Real Madrid. Varane thinks such number 10s are rare in today's game as the creativity is going away.

The Frenchman, though, has opined that the overall level of the game is rising. Speaking on the matter, Varane said (via Get French Football News):

"There is a little less room for creativity, there are fewer number 10s. There are no longer spaces between the lines. There is less dribbling, less touches than before. But the general level is rising, there is no longer an ‘easy match’ at all. It takes a lot of effort to move the pieces into place.”

Number 10s were a prominent feature in football during the 2000s and the early 2010s. However, teams rarely play free-flowing football nowadays and the approach is much more tactical and detail-oriented.

Varane, meanwhile, is currently a Manchester United player since making the switch to Old Trafford from Real Madrid back in 2021. The Frenchman has already retired from international football.

Rio Ferdinand names Raphael Varane among the few Manchester United players that played well in the derby defeat

Manchester United were defeated 3-1 by Manchester City in the recent Manchester derby. Despite Marcus Rashord giving the Red Devils a stunning start, City eventually showed their quality and experience to take the game away.

Rio Ferdinand thinks Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Andre Onana were the only United players who played well during the defeat at the Etihad on March 3. He said (via HITC):

“Jonny Evans’ performance, Varane’s performance, Onana’s performance, those three, even though we still conceded three goals today, the two centre-backs and the goalkeeper, I thought for large parts, were our best players.”

Varane showcased his quality on multiple occasions during the game and his inside-the-box defending was on point. The Frenchman made several crucial blocks for his team.