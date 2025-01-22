"There's little point in speculating" - Sergio Aguero responds when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could join Lionel Messi in the MLS

Former Argentine forward Sergio Aguero is unconvinced that Cristiano Ronaldo would join Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS). Aguero also credits his compatriot for elevating football in the United States.

During an interview with Stake.com, the former Manchester City attacker expressed his opinion about Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of joining the MLS. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, which he joined from Manchester United in January 2023 after mutually terminating his contract.

Aguero also praised his former Argentina teammate. He claimed that Lionel Messi's arrival has made the MLS more competitive and attracted bigger football stars to play in the United States. After Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez joined Inter Miami.

Aguero said (via The GOAL):

"I don't think (Ronaldo will go to MLS), so there's little point in speculating. That said, Messi's arrival has already elevated the MLS a great deal. The league's becoming more and more competitive and progressively bigger stars have joined."

Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July 2023 on a free transfer. Since then, he has played 39 matches, bagging 34 goals and 18 assists. He has also guided the side to the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield Trophy.

The Argentine superstar's contract with the Herons will expire in December 2025. According to SB Nation, Inter Miami are prepared to offer Messi a new deal, which will keep him in the United States until the end of 2026.

When Mikel Arteta chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Maradona

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked to pick his favorite footballer in 2024 and he chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Maradona.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the football world for nearly two decades, winning numerous accolades. However, the former Everton midfielder backed the Argentine superstar over any other football star.

Arteta also revealed that his three kids are also fans of the former Barcelona attacker. He told Sky Sports (via SPORTbible):

"It's always been Messi, I can't deny. For me, my three sons it's exactly the same. It's something we have been really lucky to have the opportunity for many years to experience, in my opinion, the best player of all time. For me, it has to be because, in comparison to much I was Messi and the others (Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele), the difference is huge."

Mikel Arteta never faced Lionel Messi in his footballing career. However, he played eight games against Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Everton between 2005 and 2011. The Portuguese forward played for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 during his first spell, winning six out of the eight matches.

