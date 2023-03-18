"There’s a lot more to come from him" - Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to sign defender to unleash the best out of 21-year-old star

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to sign a top-quality defender to unleash the full potential of their young star, Jadon Sancho.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in a £73 million deal in 2021, has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but Scholes believes he needs better players around him to shine.

Speaking to BT Sport, Scholes commented on Sancho's performances so far this season and said:

"Not yet I don't think, I still think there's a lot more to come from him. He obviously had his issues and problems that the manager dealt with, he came back and scored a couple of goals. I still think there's a player in there, he just needs the right players around him."

Scholes further suggested that Sancho could benefit from having a strong right-back in the team, similar to Achraf Hakimi, who played alongside him at Dortmund. He added:

"Remember at Dortmund before, he had a flying right-back going on all the time, which really helped him because he's not a quick player, he's more of a skilful player who wants to play football, he wants to play with his centre-forward and right-back. If United can possibly find a better right-back it might make him a different proposition.''

Sancho has played 24 times for United this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist. The Englishman missed the early parts of the season after taking a break from football for personal reasons. However, since returning to action, he has become a regular face in manager Erik ten Hag's starting eleven.

Sancho's journey to the top started at Watford before he moved to Manchester City's youth setup in 2014. He later joined Dortmund in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of Europe's most promising young talents, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 games for the German side.

While Sancho faces competition for a place in United's starting eleven, Scholes believes that with the right players around him, he has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the world.

Fans react joyously as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will reportedly make a second bid for Manchester United next week

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING NEWS: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for Manchester United next week BREAKING NEWS: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for Manchester United next week https://t.co/DcCqI4RrrQ

Manchester United fans have responded excitedly to reports that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will make a second bid for the club next week.

The Qatari royal had previously failed with an initial bid of €4-5 billion but, according to reports, is set to make a final offer that could outmatch rival bids.

Fans took to social media to express their joy, with one saying:

"The second and final bid that will sweep other contenders off their seats, let's go Qatari".

@SkySportsNews The second and final bid that will sweep other contenders off their seats , let's go Qatari

Another Manchester United fan tweeted:

"The scenes when this goes through...".

Some fans believe that Manchester United could become an unstoppable force with Sheikh Jassim's deeper pockets.

