"There's a lot to prove" – Gareth Bale explains how emulating Lionel Messi will help Jude Bellingham beat Vinicius Jr in 2024 Ballon d'Or race

Wales and Real Madrid great Gareth Bale has claimed that Jude Bellingham must emulate Lionel Messi to defeat his Los Merengues teammate Vinicius Junior to the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

Bellingham, 20, has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world since leaving Borussia Dortmund in a potential €134 million move in 2023. He has played a vital role in his team's La Liga and Supercopa de Espana triumphs so far this campaign, contributing 23 goals and 12 assists in 40 overall appearances.

Expand Tweet

Vinicius, on the other hand, has positioned himself as a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award due to his fine outings for Real Madrid this season. The 23-year-old forward has scored 23 goals and registered 11 assists in 37 matches across all competitions so far.

During a recent interaction with PA Media, Bale was queried whether Bellingham is a suitable candidate for the Ballon d'Or award in 2024. The 34-year-old replied (h/t GOAL):

"Of course. Having a major international tournament [UEFA European Championsip] is going to play a big part in winning that trophy. The Copa America will be on as well, so I guess there's a lot to play for [between Bellingham and Vinicius] because to win the Ballon d'Or award... you need to win team trophies."

Using Messi's Ballon d'Or triumph past year as an example, Bale said:

"If there's an international tournament, you have to provide on that stage as well... like Messi did a couple of years ago [at the 2022 FIFA World Cup]. Obviously, there's a lot to prove, but [Bellingham] has done a lot of the hard work already."

Both Bellingham and Vinicius are currently focused on ending their La Liga season with Real Madrid set to host Real Betis this Saturday. The duo will next be in action in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final between their club and Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi tipped to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Spanish journalist Quim Domenech has backed Lionel Messi to lift his ninth Ballon d'Or award this year. He opined (h/t X/@BarcaUniversal):

"If Messi wins the MLS and the Copa America, he will win the next Ballon d'Or."

The 36-year-old Argentine has been in great form for Inter Miami, who are atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings, so far this season. He has registered 10 goals and nine assists in just 10 league games.

Meanwhile, Argentina will lock horns with Chile, Peru, and Canada in the Group A of the 2024 Copa America, scheduled to start on June 20.