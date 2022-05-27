“There’s been many legends of the game who haven’t had this opportunity” – Alexander-Arnold explains why he feels privileged ahead of European final with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his pride about playing in this weekend's Champions League final against Real Madrid (May 28) ahead of the game.

The 23-year-old full-back is set to play in his third European Cup final, following defeat to Madrid in his first showpiece in 2018. Alexander-Arnold also was part of the side that beat Tottenham a year later in Madrid.

The right-back has won every major honor available to him since he broke into the first team from the Reds youth academy.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Mo Salah sharing his playmaker award with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Mo Salah sharing his playmaker award with Trent Alexander-Arnold. https://t.co/olgkDbZGZr

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the England full-back is clearly staying humble despite his lofty position in the game, as he said (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

“To even be in with a chance of second Champions League title at this age is special for me. There's been many legends of the game who haven't had this opportunity. It's a privilege but we have a world-class opponent in front of us."

The Liverpool-born defender has enjoyed yet another wonderful season at Anfield, having provided 19 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions this term. According to Sportsmole, Alexander-Arnold is set to become the youngest player to ever start in three Champions League finals.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



@LFC | #UCLfinal Trent Alexander-Arnold: "To even be in with a chance of winning a second Champions League title at this young age is special for me. There have been many legends of the game that haven’t had these opportunities." Trent Alexander-Arnold: "To even be in with a chance of winning a second Champions League title at this young age is special for me. There have been many legends of the game that haven’t had these opportunities."@LFC | #UCLfinal https://t.co/esUVqo5LSJ

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold discusses his upcoming battle with Vinicius Junior

One talking point that has been discussed ahead of the clash in Paris is how will Alexander-Arnold cope with Madrid's electric winger Vinicius Junior.

The 21-year-old Brazilian international has scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 appearances across the campaign. Vinicius' goal tally included a memorable strike against Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final tie. The forward put the afterburners on to escape Fernandinho before calmly slotting past Ederson.

Alexander-Arnold has often been criticized for his defensive abilities. However, when asked about the threat of the Galacticos forward, the right-back calmly replied:

"The whole occasion I am looking forward to. Against Real Madrid, you expect world-class players. Battles all over the pitch but we've got a game-plan how to deal with their threats. Vini is outstanding. He's shown that this year but we understand our job."

The Liverpool youth academy graduate was also asked how his teammates will cope with their 63rd game of the campaign, to which he replied:

"You can try your best to say it's another big game but everything around it... it's something we don't do regularly. I think we embrace these occasions. These are the ones in your mind when you're working hard behind the scenes. We deserve to be here."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar