"There's so many signs today" - Gary Neville explains why Arsenal might not win the Premier League title this season

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville does not think Arsenal have it in them to win the Premier League this season. Notably, the former defender had backed the Gunners to win the league ahead of the ongoing season.

Mikel Arteta's men registered a morale-boosting 3-1 win over league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, February 4. The victory sent them within two points of the Reds and three points clear of third-placed Manchester City. However, the Cityzens have two matches in hand over both these sides.

Talking on Sky Sports after the Arsenal vs Liverpool game, Neville opined:

"I think Arsenal actually when I watched them are a better team than Liverpool. But I think Liverpool are more ruthless team. They're more ruthless in the final third. And I think that could just cost them at the end.

"I mean, at the start of the season said I thought Arsenal would win the league but still there's so many signs today of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season is going to hurt them.

"So for me, they're a really well coached team, their system is good, that way of playing is good, but just that really important last bit, they've got Jota, they've got Salah, they've got Gakpo, they've got Diaz, they've got so much threat Liverpool."

Notably, if City win their two matches in hand, they will go top of the league table.

Jamie Carragher agrees with Neville's assessment of Arsenal's win over Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher echoed Neville's sentiments, saying Arsenal's win was a better result for Manchester City than for the Gunners themselves.

He said on Sky Sports:

"Arsenal are back in the hunt if you like but if I'm being totally honest, I think today's result is a better result for Man City then is for Arsenal. You said before you think Arsenal might have the edge of Liverpool and Liverpool are more clinical.

"I think Manchester City will look at Liverpool as a big threat in terms of the title because we've been there before and we've got players who've done it before so for me, tonight, I think the biggest winners are Man City."

The Gunners thoroughly outplayed Liverpool at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring before Gabriel Magalhaes' own-goal at the stroke of half time sent Reds on level terms. However, Arteta's side came out all guns blazing in the second half and strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Tossard handed them three crucial points.