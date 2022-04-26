"There’s a mole in the camp" - Rio Ferdinand bemoans lack of integrity in current Manchester United squad

Rio Ferdinand wants the Manchester United squad to become tight-knit once again and stop the media leaks. The Red Devils legend believes the club need to develop a culture, and that should be their main priority this summer.

Manchester United have been dealing with a mole in the squad as the media is getting way too many details from inside the dressing room. This has been an issue for some time, as Jose Mourinho had also spoken about it.

On his Vibe With Five podcast, Rio spoke about the mole once again and wants it eliminated from the squad. He said:

"I talk about the culture all the time, and that's number one on my list. The culture has to be right, because you need to see, first and foremost, a work ethic. You need to see a culture of people not wanting to get beat. You need to see a culture of it (losing) hurting people. You need to see a culture of discipline in the group, nothing getting out. Stuff that we've got in the papers, the manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) would pull the squad in immediately, and I don't think this happens now.

"At the moment, there's a mole in the camp. There's leaks coming out far too often that suggests this squad ain't like that (puts hands together). This squad ain't there (tight-knit). Setting the culture is just an absolute gimme. It's an absolute must. You can't have a culture at the club, which is right now of, players aren't in fear of bad performances. The culture at the football club isn't that of fear of disappointing the hierarchy, the manager, and stuff like that."

Manchester United set for a squad rebuild

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their next manager, and he will be taking charge once the season ends.

However, he will be without Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata as their contracts expire in the summer.

Ralf Ragnick has admitted that the club needs a rebuild in the transfer window if they are to compete for titles soon.

