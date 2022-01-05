“There’s so much to improve on” - Rio Ferdinand names 5 Manchester United stars who are underperforming at the moment

Rio Ferdinand has taken a shot at five Manchester United and asked them to step up quickly. The legendary defender claims Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have not been at their best this season.

Manchester United have struggled this season and are far off the league leaders, Manchester City, right now. They sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get things sorted, but Ralf Rangnick has not been able to show any signs of improvement.

Rio Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel when he called out five Manchester United players. He named Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Cavani, and club captain Maguire as the players he is yet to see the best of this season.

"I think there's so much to improve on, as there's individuals but also the team shape as at the moment it doesn't seem to be suiting certain players. We haven't yet seen the [Jadon] Sancho of Dortmund, [Marcus] Rashford looks like a shadow of his former self, [Edinson] Cavani isn't firing really, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is shot of confidence and [Harry] Maguire is lacking confidence at the moment."

Rio Ferdinand praises Manchester United star

Phil Jones made his return to the Manchester United starting XI against Wolverhampton and was their best player on the pitch. The defender was unable to help the Red Devils get points as they lost 1-0 to Wolves, thanks to a goal from Joao Moutinho.

Ferdinand praised Jones's performance and said:

"For someone to come in from the cold like that, you have to tip your hat to someone like that. I'm just pleased he got through the game unscathed, no injuries. He put in a decent performance after such a long time out, that's not easy to do. So you've got to tilt your hat to Phil Jones. Albeit, his header was the one that fell to [Joao] Moutinho's foot before he scored, but I thought he was class for long periods in the game."

Manchester United now face Aston Villa twice next week – first in the FA Cup on Monday at Old Trafford and then in the Premier League on Saturday at Villa Park.

