"There’s so much at stake" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for the Reds' Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Writing in his list of predictions for this weekend's PL fixtures (via PaddyPower.com), Lawrenson predicted a scoreline he believes 'no-one wants'. The Englishman also mentioned he would be attending the game at Anfield.

"I’m going to this game and I think it might be the result no-one wants, 1-1. Liverpool haven’t played particularly well but they’ve been getting outstanding results.

"The game on Sunday was a bit of a setback as far as United were in poor form but there’s so much at stake I think it’ll end level."

Liverpool were heavy favorites going into their home game against Manchester United in the league last weekend but only managed a goalless draw.

The Reds attempted a whopping 34 shots, with just eight of those on target on a disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp's men.

They now come up against an Arsenal side who defeated Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in their last game to climb to the top of the table. The Gunners were dominant as they allowed the Seagulls just one shot on target.

Mikel Arteta's side were also the first team to prevent Brighton from scoring in their last 32 league games. However, Arsenal now face a trip to an intimidating ground where they have failed to win in the Premier League since 2012.

With just one point separating the two sides at the top, this could be a huge game in terms of the title race.

Arsenal and Liverpool share unwanted record as PL leaders at Christmas

Many pundits and fans believe Christmas is the mid-point of the season and the perfect time to judge a team's chances of going all the way to lift the Premier League title.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two sides who have been around the top of the table a lot in recent times. However, they share an unwanted record as table-toppers at Christmas.

They account for the last six occasions that teams have failed to win the title being top of the league before the new year. The Gunners have failed to do so twice, while the Reds have failed on four occasions.

One of Jurgen Klopp or Mikel Arteta will see their side end the gameweek on top of the Premier League. This is due to Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, while Manchester City's game against Brentford has been postponed due to the former's participation in the Club World Cup.

