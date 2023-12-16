"There's no need to be afraid" - Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher trolls Gary Neville and Manchester United with hilarious Christmas jumper

Jamie Carragher has hilariously turned up the heat ahead of Liverpool's clash with rivals Manchester United on Sunday (December 17) at Gary Neville's expense.

The Red Devils face a daunting trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's league-leading Merseysiders. Erik ten Hag will have nightmares from the same fixture from last season.

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool in one of the most remarkable Premier League games in history. Neville and Carragher both commentated on that game and it was a moment to savor for the latter.

Carragher recalled that devastating defeat for United by trolling Neville ahead of Sunday's game. The Anfield icon wore a Christmas jumper with himself and his fellow Sky Sports commentator on it. The jumper took lyrics from Wizzard's festive jingle 'I wish it could be Christmas everyday' (via Neville's Instagram account):

"Oh I wish I could relive this everyday... when the Kop starts singing and the Reds begin to play."

The jumper also had 7-0 knitted on it and Carragher used the opportunity to make a dig at Neville's expense:

"There's no need to be afraid."

Neville responded to his former footballing foe:

"Arrogance is a sure path to failure!"

Manchester United will likely be afraid given the two arch-rivals' contrasting form this season. Ten Hag's men crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

The Red Devils head into Sunday's game off the back of two defeats across competitions. That includes a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, their seventh league defeat of the season which leaves them sixth in the table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are top of the table, with 11 wins from 16 games. Klopp's side are heavy favorites to prevail at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United a 'freak result'

Jurgen Klopp thinks last season's result was once in a lifetime.

Klopp doesn't appear to expect a similar humbling of Manchester United to the remarkable 7-0 demolition from last season. The Liverpool boss said ahead of the game (via TNT Sports):

"The 7-0 we knew that day, it was a freak result that happens once in a lifetime."

That result came as somewhat of a surprise given United had displayed fine form last season. Ten Hag's men even pipped Klopp's Reds to fourth place in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football.

Thus, many are expecting a similar game to ensue at Anfield this Sunday. But, the Merseysiders may need to be wary of a wounded Red Devils side.