"There’s no need for statements" - Argentina coach sends message to Raphinha after 4-1 win over Brazil

Lionel Scaloni has sent a strong message to Barcelona star Raphiha for his comments on facing Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. He believes that the Brazilian did not have to make such statements before the game and added that he forgave him.

Speaking to the media after the match, Scaloni stated Raphinha was defending his country but should be more respectful. He believes that the winger did not mean to hurt the Argentina supporters or players.

He said via AlbicelesteTalk:

“I forgive Raphinha because I know he didn’t do it on purpose, he’s defending his country. I’m completely sure he didn’t mean to hurt anyone. There’s no need for statements for the game to be played this way. We didn’t play like this because of that."

Talking about his team's form, he added:

"I want people to enjoy this moment. We don’t know how long it will last, but at some point, it will take a turn. Hopefully, it lasts a long time, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy how these guys play. We will keep trying.”

Rodrigo de Paul also took aim at Raphinha and claimed that he was not happy with the comments. He found them disrespectful and said via AlbicelesteTalk:

"We have never disrespected anyone beforehand. Over all these years, we have been disrespected quite a lot. No one helped us. We achieved everything on our own. And we keep proving it. For the past six years, we have been the best national team of all. Let them respect us.”

Argentina win 4-1 against Brazil on Tuesday night in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

What did Raphinha say about Argentina before that Brazil game?

Raphinha was talking to Romario earlier this month and claimed that he was going to score against Argentina and added that he was looking to beat them on and off the pitch.

The Brazilian legend was the first to ask the question and said:

"We are going to play against Argentina, our biggest rival. Now, thank God, without Messi, are we going to beat them?"

Raphinha was quick to respond and said:

"We will beat them, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to."

Romario continued:

"Are you going to try to score a goal against Argentina?"

The Brazilian star replied:

"Yes, with everything. F*ck them."

Raphinha started the match against Argentina but failed to get on the scoresheet.

