“There’s nothing more to say” - Javier Mascherano explains why Lionel Messi is ‘the best player in the history’ after win over Atlanta United

Javier Mascherano has explained why Lionel Messi is the best player in history after clinching a 2-1 win over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium yesterday (March 16). The legendary playmaker made a splash in his return to the Herons' starting XI, netting his first MLS goal of the 2025 season.

Ad

Messi has been used sparingly as part of a fitness-management approach, with Miami looking to reduce the chances of their captain getting injured. He had not played in the MLS since their 2-2 draw against New York City on February 23, but made his presence felt quickly on his return to the competition.

Atlanta United went ahead first in the 11th minute, with Emmanuel Latte Lath putting the hosts in control. Lionel Messi put Inter Miami back in the game nine minutes later with a stroke of genius. He took the ball past his markers before deftly lifting it over goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Javier Mascherano lavished praise on Messi (via GOAL):

"Well, Leo's goal, he's the best player in the history of this sport, there's nothing more to say. He's a player who has the ability to score the most beautiful [goal] you can see."

Tied at 1-1, the game was heading toward a draw until substitute Fafa Picault provided the decisive moment in the 89th minute to seal the deal for Inter Miami. The victory has pushed Miami’s unbeaten streak to eight matches and cemented their position on top of the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Rising talent Cavan Sullivan hails Lionel Messi's impact as "astronomical"

Lionel Messi’s arrival to Major League Soccer has been nothing short of revolutionary, with rising U.S. talent Cavan Sullivan calling it “astronomical”. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner didn't waste any time making a difference, leading Inter Miami to a historic Leagues Cup title just weeks after he joined the team.

Ad

He guided the club to the Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and took home the MLS MVP. Off the pitch, the “Messi effect” has helped bring about a commercial transformation for MLS.

Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan spoke about Lionel Messi, telling FIFA (via GOAL):

“It’s pretty apparent that stadiums have sold out, tickets have been sold, more television viewers, just his impact on world football has been astronomical. Obviously, non-soccer fans are buying tickets to watch him play and then they turn into soccer fans. That's what I like to see here in the country."

Ad

“These past few years, American soccer has jumped a lot of levels, but there are still people who aren’t aware of how fun and how the beautiful game can be so [enjoyable]. It’s good to see people switch over to watching soccer," he added.

Lionel Messi looks set to continue his career with Inter Miami for the foreseeable future. He is also expected to play in the World Cup in 2026 with Argentina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback