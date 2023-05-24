“There’s nothing on the table” – Dortmund chief makes interesting Jude Bellingham claim amid Real Madrid rumors

No club, including Real Madrid, has made an official approach for Jude Bellingham, according to Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the German side, with Real Madrid and Premier League clubs reportedly interested.

Sebastian Kehl recently addressed the rumors around Bellingham's future. He said (via ESPN):

"And of course, there are rumours all the time and media speculations all the time. But honestly at the moment, [there is] nothing on the table, nothing what we can decide, nothing what we can talk about or negotiate."

Dortmund will enter the final weekend of the Bundesliga with a two-point lead at the top of the table. A win against Mainz would secure the league title for Dortmund, putting an end to Bayern Munich's 10-year streak.

However, it remains unclear whether Bellingham will feature against Mainz. The 19-year-old missed the previous fixture with a knee issue and still hasn't returned to training.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Bellingham and will soon begin negotiations with Dortmund. He added that Bellingham was excited by the Spanish giants' proposal.

The club's influential head scout, Juni Calafat, met with the player and has been a driving force behind the move, according to the report. Los Blancos are looking forward to a formidable midfield combination with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni already in the picture.

Bellingham has also caught the eye of several Premier League sides, with Liverpool and Manchester City interested in the player.

Real Madrid considering move for Liverpool star: Reports

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Andy Robertson.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos are lining up replacements for Ferland Mendy, who could be set for a move away from the club.

Robertson has established himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp. The defender has played a key role in Liverpool's recent successes and has bagged 11 assists this season.

A move for the Scottish defender could cost in the range of €50 million, according to the report. Real Madrid have also displayed interest in Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as they look to make a definitive improvement to the left-back position.

