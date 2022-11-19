"There’s one" - Pundit urges Tottenham to sign Premier League goalkeeper as Hugo Lloris replacement

Prominent pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has urged Spurs to replace Hugo Lloris with Everton custodian Jordan Pickford.

Lloris has come under the scanner this season after making a few high-profile errors. His side have also conceded 21 goals in the Premier League, more than any other team in the top eight, and have kept only four clean sheets in 15 games.

At 35, the Frenchman isn't getting any younger. And while his current deal with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2024, Bent believes Spurs need to upgrade. The former England striker feels Pickford would be an able replacement for Lloris and said on talkSPORT (as quoted by TBR Football):

“There’s one where I think he’ll have to move on and that’s Jordan Pickford. The situation at Everton, it doesn’t look good. They’re one of the favourites to go down, I think they’ll survive.”

Bent added when asked if England's No. 1 could move to the white side of north London:

“Why not? Lloris is getting on now, he’s making a few mistakes, there’s no reason why Jordan Pickford is there and ready, why would you not take him at Spurs?”

Pickford has been an undisputed starter and one of Everton's best performers in recent seasons. Since joining the Toffees in 2017, he has played 213 times across competitions, conceding 303 goals and recording 57 shutouts.

The 28-year-old has been stellar for England, keeping 21 clean sheets in 45 caps. Pickford played a key role in their run to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

Hugo Lloris headlines long list of Tottenham Hotspur players set to feature in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Apart from being the undisputed No. 1 at Tottenham Hotspur, Hugo Lloris is also France's captain and first-choice goalkeeper. He is set to start for Les Bleus throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in what could be his final few appearances in the tournament.

Lloris, however, is understandably not the only Spurs player in Qatar at the moment. Harry Kane and Eric Dier are in England's squad, while Ben Davies and Joe Rodon, who is currently on loan at Stade Rennes, are set to represent Wales. Ivan Perisic, meanwhile, will be turning out for Croatia.

Son Heung-min will lead South Korea, while Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison are likely to play key roles for Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, respectively. Davinson Sanchez is with the Colombian team, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an undisputed starter for Denmark, as he is for Tottenham.

