"There's an opportunity for him" - Arsenal star backed to joined Liverpool by former Premier League goalkeeper

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale could join Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window. The Englishman has fallen out of favor at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta has relied on David Raya to be the side's number one.

The 26-year-old made just 11 appearances across all competitions last season, with just six of these coming in the Premier League. It's safe to say that Arteta's plan to rely on Raya was successful as the north London outfit conceded the fewest goals (29) in the league last season.

Furthermore, Raya also bagged the Golden Glove in the Premier League, further cementing himself as Arsenal's first choice as a goalkeeper.

Robinson believes that Ramsdale could join the Reds should Caoimhin Kelleher depart in search of regular playing time. On the flip side, Ramsdale could serve as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and provide competition.

Trending

Here's what the 44-year-old said on Football Insider's 'Inside Track' podcast:

"I don’t think Aaron Ramsdale will move abroad, I think there’s a move for him in the Premier League. The one that stands out is Chelsea. Petrovic and Sanchez don’t seem to be at the level you want. That’s where Chelsea are at. You look at other teams in the Premier League and he’d fit into most teams. I can’t see Newcastle happening with Pope there. Would Brighton be interested?"

"If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson. Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself."

Robinson also criticized Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta for how Ramsdale was sidelined following Raya's purple patch. The former Spurs shot-stopper claimed that the Spaniard could've handled Ramsdale's situation a lot better and added:

"Aaron Ramsdale has got to go somewhere and he’s got to play. He’s been harshly treated at Arsenal. I think the way Arteta handled the situation was wrong."

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season after missing out on the title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

David Raya proved his worth in Arsenal's title charge

The Spaniard was exceptional last season as he kept the most clean sheets (18) and helped the Gunners come close to winning their first Premier League title in over two decades.

His performance was accentuated by how the defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes performed last season. The Gunners won more matches than 'The Invincibles' did in the 2003-04 season. They also scored the second-highest goals in the Premier League (91), only behind Manchester City who scored 96 goals.

With the way the Gunners have played in the last couple of seasons, they've established themselves as serious contenders for the Premier League title.