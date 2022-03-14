"There's no point making a decision on your future now"- Kevin Campbell urges Manchester United star to wait until new manager is appointed

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has advised Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to wait until the summer to make a decision on his future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old is reconsidering his future at the club after growing frustrated with the lack of game time he has received under Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick left Rashford out of the Red Devils' starting line-up against Manchester City last weekend despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. The Englishman was brought on as a second-half substitute and was heavily criticized for his lackluster performance.

Rashford was restored to Manchester United's starting XI for their 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but struggled to make an impact during the game. His woeful run of form and Rangnick's lack of faith in him have led many to believe he may seek a move away from the club.

Speaking about Rashford's situation at Old Trafford, Campbell told Football Insider:

"Look it was a slap in the face last weekend. Without a shadow of a doubt. It must have been tough for him to take. You have to remember that the manager in there at the moment will not be the manager next season. Rashford has to wait until the new manager comes in."

"There's no point making a decision on your future now because Rangnick will not be the manager. Rashford has to re-assess the situation when the new manager comes in. He has 18 months left on his contract so he will have to re-negotiate soon. I don't see him leaving Manchester United. The club are already losing four or five players in the summer. Rashford is an important, home-grown player."

Marcus Rashford has scored just five goals and provided two assists in 25 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season.

The England international has struggled to cope with the high-intensity style of football that Ralf Rangnick is trying to implement. He has therefore fallen behind the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the pecking order at the club.

Rangnick is, however, Manchester United's interim boss until the end of the season. The Red Devils are unlikely to appoint the German permanently due to the sub-par performances the squad has produced since he took over the reins.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Manchester United unlikely to let go of Marcus Rashford this summer

Marcus Rashford has suffered a dip in form in recent months

Despite reports suggesting Marcus Rashford could seek a move away from Manchester United this summer, the club are unlikely to part ways with him.

Rashford has been one of Manchester United's standout players in recent years. He scored 22 goals in 44 appearances for the club across all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

The forward grew from strength to strength last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are, therefore, likely to back Rashford despite his fall from grace this season.

GOAL @goal Marcus Rashford was considered by PSG last summer if Kylian Mbappe forced his way to Real Madrid - according to @FabrizioRomano Marcus Rashford was considered by PSG last summer if Kylian Mbappe forced his way to Real Madrid - according to @FabrizioRomano 👀 https://t.co/yqNFWQb9bW

The Premier League giants are also preparing themselves for the departures of multiple forwards this summer.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard will be out of contract at the end of the season. The two stars are expected to run down their deals with the club and become free agents.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. The Frenchman is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer.

