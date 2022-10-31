“There’s more questions than answers” – Jamie Redknapp makes bold top-four prediction involving Liverpool after Leeds defeat

Jamie Redknapp has predicted Liverpool will miss out on the top four in the Premier League this season following their defeat to Leeds United at Anfield. The pundit claims the second half of the season, starting after the World Cup, is going to be key for the Reds.

Liverpool are 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal after just 12 matches this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are ninth in the table and sit eight points off the top four at the moment.

Speaking to Sky Sports over the weekend, Redknapp cast doubt over Liverpool's chances of finishing in the top four this season.

He claimed that start has stunned everyone as the Reds were predicted to be challenging Manchester City for the title. He said (via Liverpool Echo)-:

"Everyone just imagined that L'pool and Man City would be far in advance to everyone else. I don't think anyone could see what's happening at L'pool right now - I certainly couldn't. I thought they were bankers to finish first or second, but it's all on them to finish top four."

Continuing about their struggles, he added:

"Right now they [Man United] look better than L'pool, that's obvious. Liverpool are losing at home to a team near the bottom of the league, that's just not good enough. There's more questions than answers.

"The midfield looks tired right now, (Sadio) Mane's been a huge loss and defensively they don't look the same team. There's so many different problems for Jurgen Klopp and is he capable of turning it around?"

Redknapp spoke about the second half of the season and said:

"What's going to happen after the World Cup is going to be key and how people return from that in terms of freshness are if there are injuries. What it's going to take out of them, mentally, we don't know because we've never had this situation before.

"L'pool have got it all on to get into that top four and right now, looking at it, I don't think they do."

Liverpool struggle as Jurgen Klopp changes tactics to find the right combination

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to switch from his favourite 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 in games following injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

The German has not been able to get the best out of his players this season, and they have struggled to get points.

They are through to the Round of 16 in the Champions League after picking up four wins in their five group-stage matches so far.

