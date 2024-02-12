“There’s no reason to choose” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Real Madrid teammate offers interesting perspective on GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

AC Milan defender Theo Hernández has provided an interesting perspective on the never-ending GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

During a recent interview with AS, the Frenchman stated that he has been lucky enough to share a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo and play against Lionel Messi.

Hernandez lauded the football legends and stated that they have different styles of playing the game. He also stated that they have both made a significant impact on the game of football. The AC Milan defender said:

"I am very much a fan of Cristiano, but there is no reason to choose. I have been lucky to have Cristiano as a teammate and Messi as a rival. I am a fan of both players, each one has his unique style and has left an indelible mark on football."

Theo Hernandez joined Real Madrid from Atletico Madrid in July 2017, but failed to cement his place in the Los Blancos' starting XI in his two-year spell at the club. Nevertheless, he made 23 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, providing three assists.

The 26-year-old left-back played alongside Ronaldo nine times during their time in the Spanish capital.

Hernandez eventually joined Serie A giants AC Milan in July 2019 and since then, he has made 196 appearances for Rossoneri, bagging 28 goals and 34 assists. AC Milan are currently third in the Serie A with 52 points, behind Juventus (53) and Inter Milan (60).

NFL legend Tom Brady shares his opinion on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

During Dana White's recent Power Slap event in Las Vegas, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by American YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Alongside IShowSpeed, fellow online streamers, Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, were also present at the venue. Brady gave a diplomatic answer, saying that he couldn't choose between the two football icons. He said (via SportBible):

"I can't pick between them two."

IShowSpeed, who is a huge fan of the Portuguese legend, was disappointed because Brady didn't pick Cristiano Ronaldo.