"There's no reason why we can't do really well" – England star backs Southgate and makes bold claim about making country 'proud' at 2022 FIFA World Cup

England defender Harry Maguire has backed his nation to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite their current struggles.

The Manchester United captain spoke to the The Sun about the Three Lions' chances in Qatar and stated that the goal is to make the nation proud.

He also threw his weight behind embattled manager Gareth Southgate and added that the spirit in the squad is high.

"Gareth is the most successful England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966. We all can't wait to work with him and the backroom team again at the World Cup. His managerial record is as good as anyone currently out there in international football.

"There's no reason why we can't do really well and our goal is to improve on our previous tournaments and make the country proud.

"We deserved more from the first three games but against Hungary on Tuesday wasn't acceptable. We all know that. Everyone needs a break now and a recharge. The spirit in the camp has been great despite the results."

England suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, marking their worst home defeat in over six decades.

The defeat means the Three Lions sit at the bottom of their group in the Nations League, having garnered just two points from four matches so far.

The poor run of results has mounted pressure on manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Can England end their long wait for international glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

England are one of the most prestigious international sides in history but for all their prestige, the Three Lions have little to show for their efforts.

Their 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph remains their sole international trophy to date and they have been falling short ever since.

They have been close to breaking their trophy drought in recent years, falling in the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. They also suffered a painful defeat to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

England's recent poor form has been a cause of concern for fans of the country, but they have enough quality to turn things around.

They have been grouped alongside Iran, USA and Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

