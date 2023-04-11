“There’s a reason why you are top of the league” – Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims 2 Arsenal stars can play for any team in the world

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and forward Bukayo Saka will get into any team on the planet.

Nicol's comments come on the back of his former team's 2-2 draw with the Gunners on April 9. The Premier League encounter at Anfield was a highly entertaining affair that saw some quality football from both teams.

Ramsdale was one of the visitors' star performers, making four saves, including a couple of stunning late stops to keep out Mohamed Salah and Ibrahmia Konate. Saka, meanwhile, was in his element, recording three key passes and three successful dribbles, while also winning four fouls and 10 of his 13 ground duels.

Both players have enjoyed fabulous campaigns for Arsenal, who sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. This has brought them praise from Nicol, who told YouTube channel Highbury Squad (as quoted by TBR Football):

“The one in the top corner is absolutely spectacular. But the one he [Ramsdale]asaves from Konate doesn’t look as spectacular, but the mentality to just never give up on anything is what makes the save. That’s the mentality of the player.”

The former right-back, who won four English top-flight titles during his time with Liverpool between 1981 and 1994, added:

“That was a complete lost cause. And he turned round and actually got the point from a lost cause for his team. Ramsdale’s been great though. There’s a reason why you’re top of the league, because you’ve got good players. You’ve got people in positions that are actually world-class.

“Ramsdale could play in goal for any team on the planet, no danger, just as Saka could play for any team on the planet.”

Overall, Ramsdale has played 33 times across all competitions for Arsenal this term, recording 13 clean sheets and conceding 32 goals. Saka, meanwhile, has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 40 matches for the Gunners this term.

Arsenal and Liverpool will focus only on the Premier League for the rest of the season

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been ousted from three out of four competitions this season.

The Gunners exited the FA Cup in the fourth round, the Carabao Cup in the third round and the UEFA Europa League in the Round of 16. The Reds also suffered a fourth-round exit in the FA Cup and fell at the same stage in the Carabao Cup. They were then eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

This means both teams only have Premier League action to look forward to for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal's next match will see them visit West Ham United on April 16. Liverpool, meanwhile, will take on Leeds United at Elland Road the following night. Mikel Arteta's team will then host Southampton on April 21, while Jurgen Klopp's men will welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield a day later.

