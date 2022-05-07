"There’s a reasonable chance" - Dean Jones says 25-year-old Tottenham defender could make Real Madrid switch

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergi Reguilon could make a return to Real Madrid this summer following what has been a mixed time for the Spaniard in north London.

Reguilon, 25, joined Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020 for £27 million, with many believing he would flourish on the left-hand side of the Lilywhites' defense.

Despite a promising start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Reguilon hasn't quite hit the heights many were anticipating. According to Football London, there is a buy-back clause in the defender's contract that allows Madrid to re-sign the Spaniard.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Real Madrid are set to trigger their €40m buy-back option for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Todofichajes) Real Madrid are set to trigger their €40m buy-back option for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Todofichajes) https://t.co/r2C4IFnN8a

That clause states that Madrid can sign the player in the 2022 summer window. This means Los Blancos would have to move fast if they wanted to bring Reguilon back to the Bernabeu.

Transfer expert Dean Jones believes that might just happen given the left-back's unremarkable stint at Spurs. Jones told GiveMeSport:

“He’s done ok but he hasn’t set the world alight. It might suit all parties for him to return to Real Madrid and for him to settle in back there. I think there’s a reasonable chance that it happens.”

Football Insider reports that Reguilon has already been the subject of interest from an unnamed La Liga side.

Tottenham will listen to offers for around £43 million for the defender unless Real Madrid opt to use their buy-back clause this summer.

Real Madrid may use buy-back clause in Sergi Reguilon's contract to strengthen defense

Marcelo is set to leave this summer

Real Madrid's current starting left-back is Ferland Mendy, with the Frenchman having impressed this season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mendy has made 31 appearances, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

Los Blancos' other left-back option is the veteran Marcelo, whose time with the La Liga champions looks to be coming to an end. SPORT reports that the Brazilian is set to end his fifteen-year stay at Madrid and may make a return to Brazil with Botafogo.

Although Carlo Ancelotti's side does possess the versatile David Alaba, who can fill in at left-back in their team, bringing Reguilon back to the club would give them more options.

Reguilon has made 31 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and contributing three assists. He has earned six international caps for Spain and has impressed on occasion with his tenaciousness and defensive capabilities.

