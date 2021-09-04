"There's a rise of energy" - Manchester United Women's manager reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's positive impact

Manchester United Women's head coach Marc Skinner has revealed that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a massive boost for not only the men's team but everyone at the club.

Marc Skinner says he can sense the positive vibes surrounding Manchester United ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus. The women's team head coach believes the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will galvanize all teams surrounding Manchester United.

Skinner said:

"We feel in the staff - it's not even just the players - with Cristiano returning, it becomes part of the bigger construct of the club. You can feel the vibes that are changing in the teams."

"I was speaking to someone who's been here a long time because obviously, that's how you get to know the history of the club as well, and they can feel a renewed energy, a focus, a connected drive in all of the teams. It feels like, although Manchester can be quite grey, it definitely feels like there's a rise of energy from all the teams in and around Manchester United."

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival will surely be a sign of a warning to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as they are all in the mix for the Premier League title.

Manchester United women's head coach Marc Skinner talks about the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the whole club since he re-signed.



pic.twitter.com/CtFuoOw9T1 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 2, 2021

Manchester United have had an amazing transfer window this summer. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have also managed to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was arguably one of the biggest transfer stories this summer. The 36-year-old superstar has penned a two-year deal with the Red Devils with an option to extend it by another year.

Manchester United have also managed to convince Edinson Cavani to give up his number 7 shirt for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old forward will instead wear the 21 shirt for the remainder of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on the 11th of September, right after the international break. Fittingly, the game is set to be played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have made a decent start to the Premier League season, amassing seven points from their opening three games.

Portugal have allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Man United right away.



He's on course to make his second PL debut vs. Newcastle 👀 pic.twitter.com/GBV7jjqWIb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 2, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Diptanil Roy