"There’s something lacking for Arsenal at the moment" - Ian Wright slams 'lethargic' Arsenal after their loss to Fulham

Ian Wright has slammed Arsenal after their 2-1 Premier League loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on New Year's Eve. The Gunners legend claims that the players have become lethargic and added that something was lacking at the club.

Speaking on the Premier League productions, Wright claimed that Arsenal players were not sharp enough and that was a big issue. He added that they needed to bounce back from the loss to West Ham United, but didn't do enough to get a win at Fulham.

Wright said:

"Arsenal looked very tired, looked like they were out of ideas and mentally weak. Coming off a poor result against West Ham, there was no response to that.

"There's something lacking for Arsenāl at the moment; they look very lethargic, the front men aren't sharp, and Arsenāl always look like there's a chance of beating them. They should be doing a lot better than this."

The loss has left the Gunners fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Manchester City. However, the Cityzens have a game in hand and can jump three points clear.

Arsenal need the break from Premier League games, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about the upcoming break from Premier League games and he said that he had mixed feelings about it. He admitted that they need the rest, but it isn't good that they have to go into the break after a loss.

He was talking to the media after the Fulham defeat when he said:

"We certainly need that reset after today because that's going to be in our tummy for a few days. I repeat, the game against West Ham feels very different, so you can move on. It's football, it can happen. What happened today cannot happen again because if you do that we will never have the chance to be where we want to be.

"Today could have been a beautiful day to end the year that's for sure. But these are the margins and you have to try and find the bar. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror because today's performance is the worst we have played all season that's for sure."

Arsenal next face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on January 7. Their next Premier League match is on January 20 they host Crystal Palace in the London derby.