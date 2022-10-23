"There's something not quite right there" - Paul Scholes claims Jurgen Klopp has fallen out with Liverpool superstar

Prominent pundit and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and skipper Jordan Henderson may have suffered a falling-out.

Henderson was left on the bench by Klopp for the Reds' visit to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (October 22). He came on for the final 28 minutes in his second substitute appearance in three league encounters.

Speaking after the game to Matchday Extra on Premier League Productions, Scholes weighed in on the situation (as quoted by HITC):

“He [Klopp] has Jordan Henderson on the bench, he should be playing. He is the leader of the team. He’s the captain and the one, the Casemiro type of role, and he gets everyone ticking around.”

The former Manchester United midfielder went on to add:

“He seems to have fallen out with him or carrying an injury. There is something not quite right there.”

Henderson has notably completed the entire game on only three occasions so far this season. The Liverpool skipper hasn't been at his best to start the season, with the team also struggling.

He has already spent some time on the sidelines as well, missing five matches across competitions due to a hamstring injury. However, Henderson started the Reds' Premier League encounter against West Ham United on October 19, helping the team to a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Against Forest, Klopp opted to deploy a 4-4-2 formation with Fabinho and Curtis Jones in midfield, flanked by Harvey Elliott on the right and Fabio Carvalho on the left. This left no space for Henderson in the XI, while Thiago Alcantara didn't make the bench due to an ear infection.

Liverpool suffer shock defeat at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool entered the match against Nottingham Forest as obvious favorites after successive 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham United. However, what followed was a frustrating outing at the City Ground as Steve Cooper's men picked up a famous win.

A goal-less first half saw Jurgen Klopp's side miss a couple of glorious chances. The hosts, meanwhile, came close on a few occasions by staying solid defensively and threatening on the counter-attack.

Forest eventually went ahead in the 55th minute through Taiwo Awoniyi. The former Liverpool academy product's initial shot came off the post, but he converted the rebound from close range to give his team the lead.

Cooper's troops then held their own to survive a flurry of goalmouth action in the closing stages to pick up just their second win of the season. They have moved up to 19th place in the Premier League standings, while Liverpool are seventh with just 16 points from 11 matches.

