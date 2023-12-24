"There's something not right about it" - Jamie Carragher makes worrying Liverpool claim after 1-1 Arsenal draw 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has voiced concerns over the Reds' front three after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday (23 December). The pundit insists Cody Gapko, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz have not been performing up to the mark this season.

He told Sky Sports:

"Looking at Liverpool's front three, there's something not right about it. Gakpo has been here for nearly 12 months and he's had flashes but nowhere near enough. Diaz looks a shadow of himself after his knee injuries last season."

"It just feels that with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino going, they haven't replaced them in terms of quality."

Nunez did not feature in the Reds' starting XI against Arsenal, with Cody Gakpo starting instead. Carragher added on the Uruguayan forward:

"I know Darwin Nunez started on the bench and he is on a poor run of form in terms of goals, but Nunez has to be almost the first names on the team sheet."

"It feels like we are still making excuses for him but Liverpool have still got right now in terms of a front three is: Salah is your No 1, Nunez is your No 2 and then who else in the front three?"

The Reds have relied heavily on talisman Mohamed Salah for goals this season. The Egyptian winger has scored 12 goals in 18 Premier League games for the Merseysiders, nearly a third of the club's overall league tally this season.

The aforementioned attacking trio, on the other hand, only have nine goals between them in the English top flight this term.

“It was an unbelievable game" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'courageous' Arsenal after Liverpool draw

Arsenal and Liverpool were engaged in a thrilling and tightly-contested encounter at Anfield this weekend. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring for the Gunners within the first four minutes while Salah equalized for the Reds around the half-hour mark.

Both teams had a total of 13 shots, most of which were taken inside the box, and possession was hard-fought, with the Merseysiders edging the majority by just 1% (via FotMob).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was elated with his side's performance and the overall quality of the clash. The Spanish boss lauded his players for their tenacity and said after the match (via The Guardian):

“It was an unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense and hectic games I’ve witnessed in this league in 20 years. The quality and the intention of both teams was superb to watch. To witness our boys play at that level, to have the courage and belief to play at that level, I think they deserve big, big credit.”

