“There’s still a softness to the group” – Roy Keane delivers bold Arsenal prediction about top four next season

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has boldly claimed Arsenal won't finish in the Premier League top-four this season. He claims the Gunners are not tough enough and last season's ending proved it.

Arsenal were in the driver's seat to finish in the top four last season but ended up falling behind Tottenham. Mikel Arteta's side were fifth in the table and could not qualify for the Champions League this season.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Keane claimed the Gunners will find it hard to get over the line without experience in the squad and was quoted by Mirror saying:

"I think last season was their big opportunity [to return to the Champions League]. They blew it, they got into a great position, four, five games to go in the season, you think they're in pole position, and they blew it."

He added:

"Manchester United will get better you would've thought. Tottenham will be stronger, so you can't see it for Arsenal - big setback. The way they finished last season was a big setback. Arsenal should be competing for a top-four. So to come up short and finish behind Tottenham was a hammer blow."

He described the squad, saying they're too soft:

"There's still a softness to the group. Okay, they're young and sometimes you need experienced lads to get you over the line in the big games, but there's a softness to them. Even the two centre-halves - they're not convincing."

Arsenal kick off Premier League this season

The men from Emirates Stadium travel across London to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League season opener on Friday night.

The Gunners kicked off last season as well when they faced Brentford, but ended up losing the game 3-0.

They lost their first three matches and their last three, thereby missing out on the top four and the Champions League. The side averaged 15.26 shots per 90 minutes, recording 61 total goals, 13 clean sheets, and 48 conceded goals.

