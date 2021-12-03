"There's no time to celebrate" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message after Manchester United's 3-2 win over Arsenal

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to post an inspirational message following their 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

In his social media post, Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United's focus has already shifted to their next fixture following an important win over Arsenal. The five-time Ballon d'Or has congratulated his teammates and thanked the fans for their support.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

"Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination… Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you"

Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Manchester United's win against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star as Manchester United recorded a 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Red Devils recorded a win in Michael Carrick's final game in charge as caretaker manager. He announced his decision to leave the club after the game with Ralf Rangnick set to take over for the next match.

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute through Emile Smith Rowe before Bruno Fernandes equalized for Manchester United just before half-time.

The second-half completely belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward scored from close range to hand Manchester United the lead in the second half. However, Arsenal were quick to equalize through Martin Odegaard to tie the game at 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty on the 70th minute to hand Manchester United their first home win since beating Newcastle United in September.

Manchester United got the vital three points which saw them climb from tenth to seventh place in the Premier League standings. However, Arsenal missed the opportunity to get into the top four.

Cristiano Ronaldo got back to his goalscoring best against Arsenal. The 36-year-old forward was on a mini dry spell in the league prior to last night's game. His previous league goal had come in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals in 11 Premier League games for Manchester United. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has also scored the same number of goals in five Champions League games.

Manchester United will now face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, which will be their first match under the leadership of Ralf Rangnick. Arsenal will travel to Everton on Monday night to get back to winning ways.

Edited by Diptanil Roy