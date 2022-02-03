"There's an unbelievable player in there" - Ian Wright backs Donny van de Beek to succeed at Everton and expose Manchester United for 'wrong' treatment

Ian Wright has taken a shot at Manchester United while hoping Donny van de Beek 'does a Jesse Lingard' at Everton. The former Arsenal forward hinted that the Red Devils did not give the Dutchman a fair chance and suggested the move to the Toffees would help him.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United in a surprise move back in 2019. However, he has struggled to get into the starting XI, and most of his appearances for the club have been off the bench.

The Dutchman has made a loan move to Everton for the rest of the season and will be working under Frank Lampard. Ian Wright spoke about the move on The Ringer podcast and said:

"The move from Ajax to Man United was a massive move, a great move, we're all thinking great things [that] he's going to do, but it hasn't happened and I know there's an unbelievable player in there. I'm hoping that can work for him, he's going to need a bit of time but then again I hope he doesn't need that bit of time so he can show, like what Jesse [Lingard] done [when he] went to West Ham and was just blasting."

"[I hope] Donny does the same, so we can see what those people [Manchester United] what they've done to that guy in the last few years is wrong. So I'm hoping for Donny van de Beek [to regain form/international place]," he added.

Van de Been completes loan switch from Manchester United

Donny van de Beek completed a deadline day loan move to Everton for the rest of the season.

The Dutchman is keen to play again and spoke to Everton TV after his move was done.

"I am really happy and can't wait to help the team. I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again," said the Dutchman.

Van de Beek is expected to make his Premier League debut against Newcastle United next week.

