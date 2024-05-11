“There’s no way to bring him” - Tata Martino shuts down Lionel Messi reunion with ex-teammate at Inter Miami with transfer message

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Tata Martino has shut down rumors of a reunion between Lionel Messi and his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Angel di Maria. The two players have also had long, impressive careers with Argentina, winning the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup together in recent years.

It was believed that Di Maria, who currently plays for Benfica, would be willing to join up with Messi in the MLS. The versatile legend currently has eight goals and ten assists in the Liga Portugal and is showing no signs of slowing down at 36.

However, Tata Martino has shut down any rumors connecting Angel di Maria to a Lionel Messi reunion at Fort Lauderdale. Speaking to the press, the Inter Miami manager stated (via Marca):

"I echo everything that is said and commented on. I repeat once again, there is no need for me to talk about the qualities that Angel [Di Maria] has.

"But, honestly and beyond the fact that there are almost two months to go before the transfer window reopens, I'm struggling to find a way for Inter Miami to sign him. I can't think of any, so I don't have much more to say."

He added (via Jose Armando):

“There’s no way to bring him.”

USMNT icon discusses Lionel Messi's run with Inter Miami in the MLS

Former USMNT player Alexi Lalas has rubbished claims that Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi’s success proves the MLS is an inferior league. The Argentine maestro has been Irresistible for the Herons since his arrival and currently boasts 12 goals and 11 assists this campaign.

Speaking on his State of the Union podcast, the former USA international stated that it was unfair to criticize the MLS because of Messi's output. Lalas said (via Essentially Sport):

“When Messi was regularly winning games and breaking ankles and creating highlights, and taking souls over there in La Liga, Ligue 1, Champions League, or, by the way, winning the World Cup. Nobody used that success and his consistency to criticize the competitions that he was playing in.

"This season is going to be fascinating. And just because he is dominating right now, doesn’t mean that Inter Miami necessarily is going to win anything.”

Lionel Messi has helped his side to the top of the Eastern Conference with 24 points. Miami will hope they can secure a maiden MLS title with the World Cup winner’s help. However, they will be without his services for a few games when he goes to the Copa America with Argentina.