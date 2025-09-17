"There's no way that those guys should catch you" - Thierry Henry left frustrated with Arsenal star for moment in win against Athletic Club

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has criticized Viktor Gyokeres's ball control and attacking instincts during the Gunners' 2-0 win over Athletic Club. Both sides were in action in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16.

In a post-match analysis on CBS Sports, Henry revisited a decent goal-scoring opportunity that Gyokeres missed during the game. He also criticized the striker's first few touches, failure to advance with the ball rapidly, and inability to outrun the Athletic Club defenders who were running after him.

Henry said (via TBR Football):

"A ball has to go here across the defender, there’s no way that those guys [Athletic Club defenders] should catch you if you take care of the ball properly. He’s gonna have two chances to do it."

He continued:

"He [the Athletic Club defender] doesn’t even look at what’s happening; he’s praying, they are praying, but that first touch is not going to be good. Second touch, look at how he’s gonna, he’s gonna go like this [zig-zag]… We all know that he’s been scoring, but away from home that has to be a goal."

Gyokeres had a quiet attacking outing in the encounter against Athletic Club. He landed one shot on target and registered only 19 touches before Leandro Trossard replaced him in the 65th minute.

However, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in five appearances since joining Arsenal from Sporting CP for a reported £55 million this summer.

"He’s potentially a world superstar" - Steve McManaman on Arsenal's new signing Eberechi Eze

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has claimed that Eberechi Eze has the potential to become a world-class superstar. He also believes that the midfielder would improve when he plays in bigger competitions for the Gunners.

During a chat with TNT Sports, McManaman spoke about Arsenal's transfer activity this summer. He also claimed that Eze is a decent signing for the Gunners, saying (via Arsenal Insider):

"He’s a magnificent signing. They brought in five or six players and then Eze suddenly right at the end. He’s potentially a world superstar. When he plays in the bigger competitions, I think he will get better. He looks like one of those players who will take it on his back and think this is very easy."

The Gunners completed Eze's signing from Crystal Palace for a reported £67.5 million before the summer transfer deadline. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old’s versatility and creativity have been crucial for Arsenal. Eze has delivered one assist in five games across competitions this season.

