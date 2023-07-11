“There’s no way” – Manchester United star rules out transfer to ‘rival’ despite rumors 

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has ruled out the possibility of a move to Benfica this summer (via Manchester Evening News).

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Primeira Liga club Porto. Having played for Porto, the defender stated that joining the club's rivals in Portuguese football is not a possibility.

While speaking on the Denilson Show, Telles said:

"I have an opinion about this. Going back to that subject, I told you about leaving a legacy at the club. When you play for a club and leave a legacy, leave a good image, fought so hard to play and leave a good image."

"I would not play for the rival, for example. Because, for example, I made history at Porto, everyone likes me there. There's no way to play for Benfica, you know?"

Telles made 195 appearances for Porto, scoring 26 goals and providing 57 assists across all competitions.

However, the full-back has not had the best of times with Manchester United. He spent the entirety of the last season out on loan with La Liga outfit Sevilla. During his stint in Spain, Telles started 15 league games and missed seven due to injury.

The former Porto player is in the 'must-sell' category, according to Manchester United journalist Samuel Luckhurst. Telles finds himself behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

As per talkSPORT, Manchester United are currently monitoring Sofyan Amrabat's situation. The same report suggests that the Red Devils will only make a move for the Fiorentina man after completing the signings of a goalkeeper and a striker.

The Premier League outfit are close to acquiring the services of Andre Onana from Inter Milan (via Fabrizio Romano). They have also been linked with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund (via talkSPORT).

Should these deals go through, United could turn their attention to Amrabat, who featured for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar last year. His Morocco team enjoyed a dream run in the tournament, finally losing to France in the semi-finals.

