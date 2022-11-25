“There’s no other way to say it” – Gareth Bale responds after Wales’ ‘gutting’ late defeat to Iran in FIFA World Cup clash

Wales captain Gareth Bale has expressed his dismay after the Dragons suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After drawing 1-1 with the USA in their first group match, Wales took to the field for the second time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (25 November). They faced Iran, who lost 6-2 to England in their opener, with the hope of earning their first victory in Qatar.

However, things did not go according to plan for Bale and Co. as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored two late goals after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off to earn the Persians the win.

The defeat has come as a huge blow to Wales' hopes of progressing into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. They now find themselves sitting at the bottom of the group table with one point from two matches.

Speaking after the game, Bale admitted that the loss against Iran today is hard to swallow. The Wales skipper, though, stressed the need for his team to take it on the chin and prepare for their final group match against England. He told BBC [via The Independent]:

“It’s gutting. There’s no other way to say it. We fought until the last second but it’s one of those things; it’s difficult to take but we have to recover and go again."

“We have to pick ourselves up straight away. It’s going to be difficult but we’ve got one game left. And we want to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be difficult and it depends on the other game, we’ll see.”

Bale's Wales can still qualify for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16

England are set to lock horns with the USA in their second match of the FIFA World Cup tonight. A win against the Yanks will see the Three Lions book their place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

That would leave Iran, the USA and Wales to fight for second place in the Group. However, a shock win for Gregg Berhalter's side today would see things do down to the wire.

Wales, who will play their final group match against England on 29 November, thus still have a chance of qualifying for the next round. However, it will also largely depend on the results of the other three teams in their group.

