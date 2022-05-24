"There's work that needs to be done" - Dwight Yorke claims new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to perform 'major surgery' to repair the club

Dwight Yorke has sent a warning to incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and claimed the club needs 'major surgery' to get back to their best.

Manchester United have been trophyless since Jose Mourinho won the Europa League back in 2017. The Red Devils last won the Premier League back in 2012/13 – Sir Alex Ferguson's last season – and have not gotten close since.

Speaking to the media in Sydney, A-League All-Stars coach Dwight Yorke sent a warning to Ten Hag. The former Manchester United striker claims the Dutchman will need to make some significant changes to get the club back to the top.

"We (Man Utd) are nowhere near where we are supposed to be, especially with the players that we have in the squad at the moment. I spent the last two weeks there and had some more insight into looking where the club is and why we are in that position. He's (Ten Hag) got some major surgery to repair there, there's work that needs to be done."

Yorke admits he is puzzled as to why the Red Devils have suffered lately as the squad is talented at Old Trafford. He said:

"I'm not sure what his first step needs to be but he must stamp his authority on the team in terms of getting the players united together. That seems to be a bt of a challenge at the moment. When you look at our squad we have some fantastic players but the achievement doesn't add up to it. There's some major ground work that needs to be done."

Erik ten Hag wants to get Manchester United back to the top

Erik ten Hag has said the right things in his first Manchester United interview.

The incoming manager claimed he wanted to take the club back to the top and issued a warning to Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs. I think many [reasons it's exciting]. First of all, we want to make the fans proud."

The Red Devils begin their pre-season under Ten Hag in late June.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava