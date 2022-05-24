×
Create
Notifications

"There's work that needs to be done" - Dwight Yorke claims new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to perform 'major surgery' to repair the club

Will Ten Hag turn things around for ManUtd?
Will Ten Hag turn things around for ManUtd?
Sripad
Sripad
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 12:33 PM IST
News

Dwight Yorke has sent a warning to incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and claimed the club needs 'major surgery' to get back to their best.

Manchester United have been trophyless since Jose Mourinho won the Europa League back in 2017. The Red Devils last won the Premier League back in 2012/13 – Sir Alex Ferguson's last season – and have not gotten close since.

Welcome to your new home, Erik 🔴#MUFC || #WelcomeErik https://t.co/aRRZijRxVa

Speaking to the media in Sydney, A-League All-Stars coach Dwight Yorke sent a warning to Ten Hag. The former Manchester United striker claims the Dutchman will need to make some significant changes to get the club back to the top.

"We (Man Utd) are nowhere near where we are supposed to be, especially with the players that we have in the squad at the moment. I spent the last two weeks there and had some more insight into looking where the club is and why we are in that position. He's (Ten Hag) got some major surgery to repair there, there's work that needs to be done."

Yorke admits he is puzzled as to why the Red Devils have suffered lately as the squad is talented at Old Trafford. He said:

"I'm not sure what his first step needs to be but he must stamp his authority on the team in terms of getting the players united together. That seems to be a bt of a challenge at the moment. When you look at our squad we have some fantastic players but the achievement doesn't add up to it. There's some major ground work that needs to be done."

Erik ten Hag wants to get Manchester United back to the top

Erik ten Hag has said the right things in his first Manchester United interview.

First press conference as United boss ✅#MUFC || #WelcomeErik https://t.co/XQBrTWcYl2

The incoming manager claimed he wanted to take the club back to the top and issued a warning to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Also Read Article Continues below
"I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs. I think many [reasons it's exciting]. First of all, we want to make the fans proud."

The Red Devils begin their pre-season under Ten Hag in late June.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी