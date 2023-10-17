"There are those who sell a bad image of me, but its not true" - Barcelona star reveals reason for celebration after scoring on international duty

Barcelona star Joao Cancelo has explained his celebration after netting a superb strike in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday (October 16).

Cancelo struck Selecao's fourth of the night in the 32nd minute, smashing home from the edge of the box. It was a fine effort from the Barca right-back on loan from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old slid towards the corner flag in celebration after netting his ninth international goal. Portugal had already sealed qualification for next year's Euros 2024 and they capped it off with an excellent display against Bosnia.

Cancelo has explained that his celebration was in response to those who question his character. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

"My celebration was a slap in the face to those who criticize me. I was always professional. There are those who sell a bad image of me, but it is not true. I have a good heart and I do everything I can to help Portugal."

Cancelo left City midway through last season after a reported falling out with manager Pep Guardiola. The Guardian reports that the Spanish coach grew disappointed with the former Juventus right-back's attitude.

The experienced defender joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on loan but failed to seal a permanent move to the Bavarians. He instead headed to Barcelona on loan this past summer where he has flourished.

Cancelo has bagged two goals and one assist in eight games across competitions for the Blaugrana. He has also been a regular for Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring two goals in seven games.

Deco admits Barcelona may have difficulty signing players in January

Deco raises doubts over Barcelona's January business.

Barcelona director Deco has admitted that the La Liga giants may struggle to sign players in January. The Catalan giants are enduring financial trouble and currently exceed La Liga’s strict spending cap of €270 million ($285 million) per season.

This has placed limitations on Barca's intentions to strengthen in January, with manager Xavi yearning for a new holding midfielder. Deco alluded to the situation when explaining the current difficulties the club faces (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"It will be difficult to sign anyone in January. We are always ready in case an opportunity presents itself, but I don’t think it will be possible. It doesn’t solely depend on the efforts of the club. There is a part that does, but there is also a part that doesn’t."

Barcelona signed just one player for a fee in the summer, bringing Oriel Romeu to Catalonia from Girona for €3.4 million. Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez arrived as free agents while Joao Felix and Cancelo joined on loan.